50 shades of dreck? Steamy 'Grey' film tops Razzies as Hollywood's worst

(L-R) Director of the film Sam Taylor-Johnson, cast members Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson and author E. L. James arrive for the British premiere of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in London in this February 12, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

(Reuters) - The erotic box office hit “Fifty Shades of Grey” led the pack on Saturday for the annual Razzie Awards, “honoring” Hollywood’s worst films, while “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone punched his way to a special Redeemer award for his Oscar-nominated turn in “Creed.”

“Fifty Shades of Grey,” based on the best-selling E.L. James novels, dominated the tongue-in-cheek awards announced annually on the eve of the Oscars ceremony. Stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson took their whacks for worst actor and actress, as well as worst screen combo.

The smash hit from Universal Pictures, which earned $571 million worldwide, also “won” worst screenplay and tied with sci-fi adventure “Fantastic Four” as worst film.

Stallone, 69, who is seen as an Oscar front-runner on Sunday for reprising his iconic role as Rocky Balboa in “Creed,” won the Razzie Redeemer Award, going from an “all-time Razzie champ to 2015 award contender.”

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan (L) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in this February 11, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos/Files

Stallone was not alone in being lauded by both the Razzies and the Oscars in the course of a single weekend. He was joined by Eddie Redmayne, who was named worst supporting actor for the sci-fi film “Jupiter Ascending.” Redmayne who won the best actor Oscar last year, is Oscar-nominated again on Sunday for “The Danish Girl.”

“Fantastic Four” was also dubbed the year’s worst remake, rip-off or sequel, while Josh Trank copped the worst director prize. “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco took worst supporting actress for her roles in both “Alvin and the Chipmunks 4: Road Chip” and “The Wedding Ringer.”

The 36th Razzie nominees and winners are selected by 943 voting Razzie members in 48 states and more than 20 foreign countries. Anyone can sign up to vote, with memberships starting at $40.

Winners, if they choose to accept, are given a handcrafted, golf-ball-sized raspberry mounted atop a mangled reel of Super 8 film. Spray-painted gold, it is said to have an estimated street value of $4.97.

But that, of course, doesn’t account for its potential value on eBay.