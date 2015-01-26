Factbox: List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild announced the winners of its 21st annual awards for the best performances in film and television on Sunday. “Singin’ in the Rain” actress Debbie Reynolds, 82, was given a lifetime achievement honor.
Following are a full list of winners in film and television:
“Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart” (HBO)
Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge” (HBO)
Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Paul Tait