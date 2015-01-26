FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 26, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild announced the winners of its 21st annual awards for the best performances in film and television on Sunday. “Singin’ in the Rain” actress Debbie Reynolds, 82, was given a lifetime achievement honor.

Following are a full list of winners in film and television:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

“Birdman”

BEST ACTOR

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

BEST ACTRESS

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge” (HBO)

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.