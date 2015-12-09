Factbox: Key nominees for 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Following is a list of key nominees for the awards for performances in movies and television, which will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
“Beasts of No Nation”
“The Big Short”
“Spotlight”
“Straight Outta Compton”
“Trumbo”
Bryan Cranston, “Trumbo”
Johnny Depp, “Black Mass”
Leonardo DiCaprio “The Revenant”
Michael Fassbender “Steve Jobs”
Eddie Redmayne “The Danish Girl”
Cate Blanchett “Carol”
Brie Larson “Room”
Helen Mirren “Woman in Gold”
Saoirse Ronan “Brooklyn”
Sarah Silverman “I Smile Back”
Christian Bale “The Big Short”
Idris Elba “Beasts of No Nation”
Mark Rylance “Bridge of Spies”
Michael Shannon “99 Homes”
Jacob Tremblay “Room”
Rooney Mara “Carol”
Rachel McAdams “Spotlight”
Helen Mirren “Trumbo”
Alicia Vikander “The Danish Girl”
Kate Winslet “Steve Jobs”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
“House of Cards”
“Mad Men”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Key & Peele”
“Modern Family”
“Orange Is The New Black”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
Peter Dinklage “Game of Thrones”
Jon Hamm “Mad Men”
Rami Malek “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”
Kevin Spacey “House of Cards”
Claire Danes “Homeland”
Viola Davis “How To Get Away with Murder”
Julianna Margulies “The Good Wife”
Maggie Smith “Downton Abbey”
Robin Wright “House of Cards”
Ty Burell “Modern Family”
Louis C.K. “Louie”
William H. Macy “Shameless”
Jim Parsons “The Big Bang Theory”
Jeffrey Tambor “Transparent”
Uzo Aduba “Orange Is The New Black”
Edie Falco “Nurse Jackie”
Ellie Kemper “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus “Veep”
Amy Poehler “Parks and Recreation”
Idris Elba “Luther”
Ben Kingsley “Tut”
Ray Liotta “Texas Rising”
Bill Murray “A Very Murray Christmas”
Mary Rylance “Wolf Hall”
Nicole Kidman “Grace of Monaco”
Queen Latifah “Bessie”
Christina Ricci “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”
Susan Sarandon “The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe”
Kristen Wig “The Spoils Before Dying”
