Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild awards for performances in film and television were presented on Saturday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of key winners:
“Spotlight”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”
Brie Larson, “Room”
Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”
Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”
Carol Burnett
“Downton Abbey”
“Orange Is The New Black”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Viola Davis, “How To Get Away with Murder”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”
Idris Elba, “Luther”
Queen Latifah, “Bessie”
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn