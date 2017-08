(Reuters) - FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"Hidden Figures"

BEST ACTOR

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, "Fences"

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES

"Stranger Things"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV COMEDY SERIES

"Orange is the New Black"

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE/MINISERIES

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE/MINISERIES

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"