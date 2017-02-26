FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2017 / 2:13 AM / 6 months ago

Factbox: Key Winners at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - The year's best achievements in independent film were named at the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, where "Moonlight" led the winners on the night.

Below is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST FEATURE

"Moonlight"

BEST MALE LEAD

Casey Affleck, "Manchester By the Sea"

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Foster, "Hell or High Water"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Molly Shannon, "Other People"

BEST DIRECTOR

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Moonlight"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"O.J.: Made in America"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"Toni Erdmann" - Germany and Romania

BEST FIRST FEATURE

"The Witch"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

James Laxton, "Moonlight"

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)

"Spa Night"

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (for a director, casting director and ensemble cast)

"Moonlight"

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Diane Craft

