Factbox: Key Winners at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - The year's best achievements in independent film were named at the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, where "Moonlight" led the winners on the night.
Below is a list of winners in key categories.
"Moonlight"
Casey Affleck, "Manchester By the Sea"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ben Foster, "Hell or High Water"
Molly Shannon, "Other People"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Moonlight"
"O.J.: Made in America"
"Toni Erdmann" - Germany and Romania
"The Witch"
James Laxton, "Moonlight"
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)
"Spa Night"
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (for a director, casting director and ensemble cast)
"Moonlight"
