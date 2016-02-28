Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) - The year’s best achievements in independent film were named at the 31st Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, where “Spotlight” led the winners on the night.
Below is a list of winners in key categories.
“Spotlight”
Abraham Attah, “Beasts of No Nation”
Brie Larson, “Room”
Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”
Mya Taylor, “Tangerine”
Tom McCarthy, “Spotlight”
Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, “Spotlight”
“The Look of Silence”
“Son of Saul”
“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”
Ed Lachman, “Carol”
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)
“Krisha”
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (for a director, casting director and ensemble cast)
“Spotlight”
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernard Orr