Factbox: Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the Beacon Theater in New York.
The following is a list of winners in major categories:
Best musical:
"Hamilton"
Best play:
"The Humans" by Stephen Karam
Best revival of a musical:
"The Color Purple"
Best revival of a play:
"Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:
Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Frank Langella, "The Father"
Best book of a musical:
"Hamilton"
Best original score:
"Hamilton"
Best choreography:
"Hamilton"
