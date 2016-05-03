FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
May 3, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony awards

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is a list of nominees in major categories for Broadway’s annual Tony awards, which will be presented at the Beacon Theater in New York on June 12:

Best musical:

“Hamilton”

“School of Rock - the Musical”

“Bright Star”

“Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

“Waitress”

Best play:

“Eclipsed” by Danai Gurira

“The Father” by Florian Zeller

“The Humans” by Stephen Karam

“King Charles III” by Mike Bartlett

Best revival of a musical:

“She Loves Me”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“Spring Awakening”

“The Color Purple”

Best revival of a play:

“Blackbird”

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

“Arthur Miller’s The Crucible”

“Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge”

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Laura Benanti, “She Loves Me”

Carmen Cusack, “Bright Star”

Cynthia Erivo, “The Color Purple”

Jessie Mueller, “Waitress”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Alex Brightman, “School of Rock - The Musical”

Danny Burstein, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Zachary Levi, “She Loves Me”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Jessica Lange, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Laurie Metcalf, “Misery”

Lupita Nyong‘o, “Eclipsed”

Sophie Okonedo, “Arthur Miller’s The Crucible”

Michelle Williams, “Blackbird”

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Gabriel Byrne, ”Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Jeff Daniels, “Blackbird”

Frank Langella, “The Father”

Tim Pigott-Smith, “King Charles III”

Mark Strong, “Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge”

Best book of a musical:

“Bright Star”

“Hamilton”

“School of Rock - the Musical”

“Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Best original score:

“Bright Star”

“Hamilton”

“School of Rock - the Musical”

“Waitress”

Best choreography:

“Hamilton”

“Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“Dames at Sea”

“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
