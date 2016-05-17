FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Kim Kardashian wins 'break the internet' prize at Webby awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reality television stars, Hollywood actresses and social media fans came together for the 20th Webby Awards in New York on Monday, where the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Jessica Alba were honored.

Kardashian picked up the “Break the internet” prize for her social media presence while her husband, Kanye West, who did not attend, was named Webby Artist of the Year.

Alba received the Entrepreneur of the Year award for The Honest Company, which the actress founded in 2011. The annual ceremony honors outstanding online achievements.

Reporting By Alicia Powell; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

