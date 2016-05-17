Kim Kardashian wins 'break the internet' prize at Webby awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reality television stars, Hollywood actresses and social media fans came together for the 20th Webby Awards in New York on Monday, where the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Jessica Alba were honored.

Kardashian picked up the “Break the internet” prize for her social media presence while her husband, Kanye West, who did not attend, was named Webby Artist of the Year.

Alba received the Entrepreneur of the Year award for The Honest Company, which the actress founded in 2011. The annual ceremony honors outstanding online achievements.