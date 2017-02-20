FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
'Moonlight', 'Arrival' writers win top Writers Guild of America awards
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 20, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 6 months ago

'Moonlight', 'Arrival' writers win top Writers Guild of America awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File Photo: Filmmaker Barry Jenkins poses for a portrait at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 6, 2017.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Writers for the films "Moonlight" and "Arrival" won top Writers Guild of America awards on Sunday, boosting the films' chances in the upcoming Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest honors.

Barry Jenkins and Tarell McCraney won the original screenplay award for "Moonlight," a drama about a young black Miami man's life and struggle to forge an identity.

Eric Heisserer took the Writers Guild of America's prize for adapted screenplay for the science fiction film "Arrival," based on a short story by Ted Chiang.

Both films are nominated for the best picture Oscar, which will be handed out at a gala ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26. The writers for both films are also Oscar-nominated, but will compete against each other in the adapted screenplay category after the Oscars decided the "Moonlight" script was an adaptation of a McCraney play.

"Command and Control" won for best documentary screenplay.

Among television honors, "The Americans" won the Writers Guild prize for drama series, while "Atlanta" took the award for best comedy series as well as for best new series.

The Writers Guild is an industry group representing film, television, radio and other media writers.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.