FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA set to seal private-equity spin-off: FT
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

AXA set to seal private-equity spin-off: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The AXA Asia Pacific logo sign is seen on a signboard at its headquarters in Melbourne September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA (AXAF.PA) is set to confirm the closing of a deal to spin off its private-equity arm early this week, the head of AXA Private Equity said in an interview with the Financial Times.

The French insurer in March unveiled the structure of a spin-off that would value its private-equity unit at 510 million euros ($690.62 million), leaving AXA with a 26.9 percent stake in the business and a 200 million-euro capital gain from the sale of majority control to the unit’s management and staff.

AXA PE head Dominique Senequier told the FT that the final terms would see AXA holding 21 percent, slightly less than previously indicated, because of high demand from employees who will now own 46 percent. Senequier will own 10 percent with the rest going to wealthy family investors and French bank Credit Mutuel.

AXA PE will also soon announce the closing of a European leveraged-buyout fund, having raised 2.5 billion euros, the FT report said.

Spokespeople for AXA and AXA PE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.7385 euros)

Reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris and Karen Rebelo in London; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.