FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
AXA to sell Bluefin to Marsh for 295 million pounds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

AXA to sell Bluefin to Marsh for 295 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of France's biggest insurer Axa is seen in front the compagny headquarter in Paris, France, August 4, 2016.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA (AXAF.PA), France's biggest insurer, has entered into an agreement to sell its insurance broking arm Bluefin to U.S. insurer Marsh for 295 million pounds ($368.81 million).

AXA added in a statement on Monday that the sale would generate a negative, exceptional impact on its profit and loss account of 66 million euros.

AXA has been steadily dismantling parts of its UK business, most recently offloading units to Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) and Standard Life SL.L.

AXA shares were up 1.5 percent in early session trading.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.