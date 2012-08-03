FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA H1 earnings fall, beat forecasts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

AXA H1 earnings fall, beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s No. 2 insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) reported a milder than expected 36 percent drop in first-half profit from a year-ago period that had been boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its Australia and New Zealand operations.

AXA said its net income for the period fell to 2.59 billion euros ($3.15 billion) from 4.01 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast net income of 2.11 billion euros.

Underlying profit rose 3 percent to 2.305 billion euros, bolstered by improved property and casualty results.

“The solidity of our first half results can be explained by the fact that our strategy for several years now has focused on market lines that are less market-sensitive: P&C, health and protection,” Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin said on a conference call with reporters.

AXA reported first-half revenue rose 1 percent on a like-for-like basis to 48.41 billion euros, with its life and savings business edging up 1 percent, while P&C grew 4 percent and asset management, including U.S.-based unit Alliance Bernstein (AB.N) slumped 10 percent.

Net inflows into protection and health and unit-linked products helped offset outflows in savings for the period.

The insurer’s economic solvency ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to 174 percent from 183 percent a year ago, mainly as a result of lower interest rates, Harlin said.

“The drop is mainly market effects,” he said, adding that the group remained “absolutely comfortable” with the reduced level.

So far this year, AXA shares are down 3.4 percent, lagging an 8 percent gain in the broader European insurance sector .SXIP. ($1 = 0.8224 euros)

Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.