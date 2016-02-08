FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA takes 8 percent stake in Africa Internet Group for 75 million euros
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 8, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

AXA takes 8 percent stake in Africa Internet Group for 75 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The AXA Asia Pacific logo sign is seen on a signboard at its headquarters in Melbourne September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E-commerce firm Africa Internet Group and French insurer AXA said on Monday they had formed a partnership in which AXA will be the exclusive provider of insurance to AIG and invest 75 million euros ($84 million) to take a roughly 8 percent stake in it.

AXA (AXAF.PA) will provide insurance products and services through AIG’s Jumia unit and other AIG online and mobile phone-based businesses across Africa, the companies said in a statement.

Jumia, Africa Internet’s main operating business, is active in 11 countries across Africa and works with a network of e-commerce companies ranging from food delivery to online taxis, fashion and job search sites that works in 23 African markets.

The French insurer joins existing shareholders MTN Group (MTNJ.J) of South Africa, Germany’s Rocket Internet (RKET.DE) and Luxembourg-based Millicom (MICsdb.ST). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.