FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French insurer AXA's CEO has no plans for big mergers: report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 3, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

French insurer AXA's CEO has no plans for big mergers: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thomas Buberl poses during a news conference about strategic plan at the company headquarters in Paris, France, June 21, 2016.Stephane Mahe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) has no plans to merge with large rivals, its chief executive told a German newspaper, responding to recent speculation about a possible takeover of Italian peer Generali (GASI.MI).

"That makes no sense at all," Thomas Buberl told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that taking over large rivals would require too much capital and resources, keeping Axa from taking on what he said will be future rivals such as Google (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Facebook (FB.O).

Speculation about a merger between the AXA and Generali has re-emerged in recent months.

"We are big enough," Buberl, who took over as AXA's CEO in September, was quoted as saying, chiming with recent comments from Philippe Donnet, CEO of Generali, who said the company was not planning to merge with AXA or with any other group.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.