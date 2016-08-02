FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK competition watchdog to not refer AXA-Phoenix deal for further probe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 2, 2016 / 9:57 AM / a year ago

UK competition watchdog to not refer AXA-Phoenix deal for further probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of France's biggest insurer Axa are seen on a building in Nanterre, near Paris, March 8, 2016.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it would not refer French insurer AXA's (AXAF.PA) sale of its UK investment and pensions business to Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) for further investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last month that it was considering whether the proposed deal could lead to a cut in competition in UK markets.

AXA said in May that it would sell the business to Phoenix, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, completing a well-flagged exit from a mature life assurance market to focus on faster-growing emerging economies.

Phoenix said it would pay 375 million pounds ($497 million)in cash to close the deal, and that it will add 12.3 billion pounds of assets under management and more than 910,000 policies.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.