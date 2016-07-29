FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Axa and China's Alibaba enter into global partnership
July 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Axa and China's Alibaba enter into global partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Alibaba Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 14, 2015.Stringer/File photo

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA on Friday said it had forged a global partnership with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and its Ant Financial Services unit to distribute the French insurance group's products and expand in China.

"Thanks to Alibaba’s unrivaled knowledge of its home market, this partnership will also help us further accelerate our development in China, where we are already the number 1 international insurer," Thomas Buberl, deputy chief executive of Axa said in a statement.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Richard Lough

