2 hours ago
Insurer AXA says first half net income rises 2 percent
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
August 3, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 2 hours ago

Insurer AXA says first half net income rises 2 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The AXA logo is seen at its headquarters in Melbourne May 31, 2010.Mick Tsikas/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported a 2 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, helped by higher asset management and property and casualty earnings, and by lower restructuring costs.

Net income rose to 3.27 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the first half of 2017, while revenues rose 0.5 percent to 54.28 billion euros.

"We are very confident in our capacity to reach our targets, according to the Ambition 2020 plan," AXA's chief financial officer Gerald Harlin told reporters on a conference call.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

