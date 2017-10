The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Good Media Investment Holdings SARL is selling its 2.8 percent stake in German publisher Axel Springer AG, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.

The shares are being offered via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure for which Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner, the bank said.