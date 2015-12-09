Axel Springer CEO says doesn't expect big acquisitions in 2016

Mathias Doepfner, CEO of German publisher Axel Springer, arrives for the company's annual shareholders meeting in Berlin April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) is not likely to make large acquisitions next year, its chief executive told investors on Wednesday.

“We are focusing in 2016 clearly on execution and performance so I would not expect any major acquisitions – neither on the content side, nor on the classified side,” Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said at the company’s capital markets day.

“Ad-on acquisitions may happen, but acquisitions in non- profitable content assets are very unlikely,” he added.