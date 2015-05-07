FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer first quarter core profit rises on classified ads
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
May 7, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Axel Springer first quarter core profit rises on classified ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Axel Springer, publisher of Europe’s best-selling tabloid Bild, said classified ads lifted its first-quarter results and stuck to its forecast of moderate growth in sales and profits for this year.

Sales grew 12.7 percent and core profit 1.2 percent, driven by ads for jobs and real estate on Web portals that Springer has acquired in a drive to digitize and internationalize its business, balancing out weaker circulation revenues.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 119.8 million euros ($136.13 million), below the average in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.