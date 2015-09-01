Springer, Samsung to partner in mobile media

The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bild tabloid publisher Axel Springer and Korean electronics group Samsung announced a partnership in mobile media including news.

The two companies said on Tuesday they would collaborate to produce digital media exclusively for Samsung customers, beginning with a news platform in Germany and Poland that will be rolled out in other European markets next year.

Newspaper publisher Springer, which owns several publications in Poland, now makes about two thirds of its sales and three quarters of its core profit from digital offerings.