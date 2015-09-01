FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Springer, Samsung to partner in mobile media
#Technology News
September 1, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Springer, Samsung to partner in mobile media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bild tabloid publisher Axel Springer and Korean electronics group Samsung announced a partnership in mobile media including news.

The two companies said on Tuesday they would collaborate to produce digital media exclusively for Samsung customers, beginning with a news platform in Germany and Poland that will be rolled out in other European markets next year.

Newspaper publisher Springer, which owns several publications in Poland, now makes about two thirds of its sales and three quarters of its core profit from digital offerings.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

