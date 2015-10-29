FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer appoints CEO of growing U.S. business
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
October 29, 2015 / 2:26 PM / in 2 years

Axel Springer appoints CEO of growing U.S. business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer appointed Jens Mueffelmann as head of its U.S. business on Thursday, a new post created in recognition of the growing importance of the market.

Springer, which narrowly missed buying the Financial Times from Pearson three months ago, has ambitions to become a major force in English-language publishing. It bought U.S. news website Business Insider last month.

Mueffelmann, 48, will retain his role as head of Axel Springer Digital Ventures. He may be replaced as chief operating officer of Springer’s marketing and classified division.

“By creating this new position we want to ensure that we can capitalize on the growth potential in the U.S. market in the best possible way,” Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said in a statement.

Springer has completed more than a dozen acquisitions in the United States since early 2012, starting with a stake in holiday rental website Airbnb.

Mueffelmann will run the U.S. businesses from offices in Berlin, New York and Palo Alto, California. He will report directly to Doepfner.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.