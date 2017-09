The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) said on Monday it had agreed to buy German news publisher N24 for an undisclosed amount.

N24 owns German language news channel N24 and also produces news for free-to-air channels Prosieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins, all owned by ProsiebSat.1 (PSMGn.DE).