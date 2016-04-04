Westlake to launch proxy for Axiall board after spurned bid

(Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK.N) said it would seek to replace Axiall Corp’s AXLL.N board, after its raised buyout offer was rejected by the U.S. chemical and building products maker.

Houston-based Westlake said it intends to file preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Axiall’s shares rose as much as 4.9 percent to $23.21, while Westlake’s stock fell about 2.2 percent to $46.51 in morning trading on Monday.

The raised cash-and-stock offer is valued at $23.35 per share, based on Westlake’s Friday close. The total value of the revised proposal, made on March 29, is about $3.1 billion, including $1.5 billion of Axiall’s debt, the company said.

The previous offer, made in January, was valued at $19.94 per share.

Axiall, which has called Westlake’s bid as an attempt to buy its vinyls assets on the cheap, said on Monday a higher offer was warranted, based on its estimates of synergies from a deal.

Synergies could be as high as $270 million annually, $210 million more than those underlying Westlake’s proposal, Axiall said.

Axiall said it was not opposed to a strategic transaction and asked Westlake to submit a proposal for its building products business, which it is looking to divest.

The company also said it needed to conduct due diligence of Westlake’s business, given the stock component of the offer.

Westlake said it planned to nominate 10 independent directors to Axiall’s board.

Axiall shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP in February urged the company to consider selling itself and negotiate a better offer with Westlake.

Up to Friday’s close, Axiall’s shares had more than doubled since Jan. 22, the last trading day before Westlake made its first offer. Westlake’s stock had risen about 4 percent during the period.