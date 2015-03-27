Hedge fund Elliott Management discloses stake in Axis after Canon bid

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a 7.5 percent stake in Swedish surveillance camera maker Axis AB (AXIS.ST), potentially raising pressure on Japan’s Canon Inc (7751.T) to raise its bid for the firm.

Axis shares rose as high as 343.10 crowns ($39.84) on Friday morning after the disclosure, above the 340 crown price Canon offered when it launched its bid in February to buy all Axis shares. That represented a nearly 50 percent premium to the share price at the time.

Axis shares pulled back to 340.2 crowns during Friday trade, however, while Canon shares traded in Tokyo closed up 1.3 percent on Friday at 4,253 yen, their highest close in more than four years and outperforming a 1 percent drop in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

One banker said it was expected that Canon would have prepared for the possibility of a fund actively maneuvering for a higher price.

When Canon launched its takeover of Dutch copier maker Oce in 2009, it eventually sweetened its price for shares owned by Orbis Portfolio Management after the fund opposed the deal.

The Axis acquisition is contingent on Canon taking over more than 90 percent of the Swedish company’s shares.

Canon, the world’s biggest camera maker, is aiming to expand in the video surveillance market - a fast-growing sector that it hopes can make up for flagging sales of digital cameras.

Elliott’s stake was disclosed in a filing with Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority. The fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its intentions. Canon also declined to comment.