FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Axis Bank raises $1 billion via share sale
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 31, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

India's Axis Bank raises $1 billion via share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) said on Thursday it has raised a total of 55.4 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) through the sale of shares, in the biggest equity deal in more than a month in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The bank raised 47.3 billion rupees by selling shares to institutional investors, while the rest of the amount was raised via sale to some existing shareholders.

Axis Bank had launched the offering late on Monday.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.