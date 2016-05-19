FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two crew members of Azeri plane still alive after Afghanistan crash: aviation authority
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Two crew members of Azeri plane still alive after Afghanistan crash: aviation authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian crew members on board an Azeri freight plane which crashed in Afghanistan on Wednesday are still alive, Azerbaijan’s civil aviation authority (DMAA) said on Thursday.

The crash of the plane belonging to the ex-Soviet nation’s Silk Way Airlines killed seven of its nine crew, DMAA said earlier.

It said the Antonov An-12 plane had crashed after taking off from Dwyer airport in Afghanistan. The crew were from Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

A state commission investigating the accident is ready to fly to Afghanistan later on Thursday, DMAA said.

This is at least the second known crash of Silk Way Airlines in Afghanistan, it added.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.