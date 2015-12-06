FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan arrests former head of the biggest bank
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Azerbaijan arrests former head of the biggest bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks at the National Flag Square near a giant flag of Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BAKU (Reuters) - Police have arrested a former head of Azerbaijan’s biggest bank on suspicion of fraud and misappropriation of public funds, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Jakhangir Gajiyev resigned earlier this year as the head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the only state-owned bank, accounting for 35 percent of banking assets in the oil-producing former Soviet republic,.

A court in Baku ordered Gajiyev to be detained for three months, pending trial.

Though the finance ministry holds a 51 percent share in the bank, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has ordered IBA’s privatization in line with advice from the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.