FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan's ruling party claims reelection victory for president
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2013 / 4:27 PM / in 4 years

Azerbaijan's ruling party claims reelection victory for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev casts his vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Baku October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s ruling party claimed President Ilham Aliyev won re-election in the former Soviet republic on Wednesday, citing exit polls that gave him more than 80 percent of the vote.

“There are grounds to congratulate Aliyev on his victory. We trust the exit-poll results ... Aliyev is the elected president and he will be ruling our country for the next five years,” New Azerbaijan party executive secretary Ali Akhmedov said.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.