Azeri president says grateful for support in presidential election
#World News
October 9, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Azeri president says grateful for support in presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev thanked the people of Azerbaijan on Thursday for supporting him in an election that is due to give the leader a third consecutive term in office.

“I am grateful to the Azeri people for voting for me and putting their trust in me and the future development of the country,” said Aliyev, speaking on state television in front of an Azeri flag.

Election officials said a partial count gave Aliyev nearly 85 percent of the vote with almost 80 percent of ballots counted.

Reporting by Afet Mehdiyeva, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Mark Heinrich

