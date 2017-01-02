FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Blast hits Azeri gas pipeline near Baku: Ministry
January 2, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 8 months ago

Blast hits Azeri gas pipeline near Baku: Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - An explosion has occurred at a gas pipeline near Azerbaijan's capital Baku early on Monday, the country's Emergencies Ministry said, the second such incident in a week.

An explosion hit the Baku-Alyat pipeline at around 0700 local time (0300 GMT), causing a fire that the ministry said had been contained.

It gave no reason for the accident and there were no reports of casualties.

Last week, the same section of the pipeline was hit by explosion that led to a fire.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Louise Heavens

