Blast hits Azeri gas pipeline near Baku: Ministry

BAKU (Reuters) - An explosion has occurred at a gas pipeline near Azerbaijan's capital Baku early on Monday, the country's Emergencies Ministry said, the second such incident in a week.

An explosion hit the Baku-Alyat pipeline at around 0700 local time (0300 GMT), causing a fire that the ministry said had been contained.

It gave no reason for the accident and there were no reports of casualties.

Last week, the same section of the pipeline was hit by explosion that led to a fire.