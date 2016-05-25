FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hails release of journalist by Azerbaijan: State Department
May 25, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. hails release of journalist by Azerbaijan: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government welcomed the release on Wednesday of Radio Free Europe journalist Khadija Ismayilova from a prison in Azerbaijan, the State Department said.

In September, an Azeri court sentenced Ismayilova, a prominent journalist known for exposing corruption among the ruling elite, to 7-1/2 years in jail.

Ismayilova was released on Wednesday after the country’s Supreme Court amended her imprisonment to 3-1/2 years of suspended sentence.

“We view this as a positive step, and we encourage the Azerbaijani government to drop the remaining charges against her,” the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

