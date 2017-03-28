FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Azerbaijan says ready to deepen oil output cuts if OPEC agrees to extend deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 28, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 5 months ago

Azerbaijan says ready to deepen oil output cuts if OPEC agrees to extend deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Azerbaijan's energy ministry said on Tuesday it is ready to make deeper cuts in oil output if OPEC agrees to extend a deal on output cuts into the second half of this year.

Azerbaijan agreed in December to cut its daily oil output by 35,000 barrels per day, but it has cut by 52,700 barrels a day in February to 776,400 barrels per day over the course of the month, said Azerbaijan energy ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva.

Reporting by Naila Bagirova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.