Azerbaijan says ready to deepen oil output cuts if OPEC agrees to extend deal

(Reuters) - Azerbaijan's energy ministry said on Tuesday it is ready to make deeper cuts in oil output if OPEC agrees to extend a deal on output cuts into the second half of this year.

Azerbaijan agreed in December to cut its daily oil output by 35,000 barrels per day, but it has cut by 52,700 barrels a day in February to 776,400 barrels per day over the course of the month, said Azerbaijan energy ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva.