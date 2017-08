OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016.

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will prepare "concrete proposals" for oil output cut talks to be held on Dec. 10, the country's energy ministry said on Thursday.

Azerbaijan, the third-largest producers among ex-Soviet countries after Russia, plans to attend the talks in Vienna.

