FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan sentences opposition journalist to eight years in jail
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2014 / 10:39 AM / 3 years ago

Azerbaijan sentences opposition journalist to eight years in jail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - An opposition journalist in Azerbaijan was sentenced on Thursday to eight years in prison in a case critics say highlights a government-led crackdown on dissent in the oil-rich former Soviet republic.

A largely Muslim state in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan serves as a transit route for U.S. troops in Afghanistan as well as a source of energy supplies destined for Europe.

But the strongman rule of President Ilham Aliyev has been lambasted by international rights organizations for curbing freedom of speech.

Parviz Gashimly, a journalist, human rights activist and member of the Popular Front opposition party, was jailed after being convicted on charges of hooliganism and illegal weapons possession.

Gashimly, who had written critical articles about Aliyev, was arrested last September after police raided his apartment and reported finding firearms.

“Arguments of defense have not been taken into account, which is a proof that the whole case is politically motivated,” Gashimly’s lawyer, Elchin Sadikhov, told reporters. “Authorities are trying to intimidate journalists and prevent publication of critical articles.” He said the verdict would be appealed.

The government says Azerbaijan’s nine million people enjoy full freedom of speech and access to a lively opposition press.

Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe, said earlier this month however that freedoms were deteriorating in Azerbaijan, urging authorities to uphold regional standards and citing a “worrying pattern” of abuse.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.