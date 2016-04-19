FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes Azerbaijan decision to allow activist to travel
April 19, 2016 / 9:24 PM / a year ago

U.S. welcomes Azerbaijan decision to allow activist to travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomed on Tuesday a decision by Azerbaijan to allow human rights activist Leyla Yunus and her husband, Arif Yunus, a historian, to leave the country for urgent medical purposes.

“The United States welcomes as another positive step Azerbaijan’s decision,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

“We encourage the government to take additional steps and unconditionally release all individuals who have been incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” he added.

Leyla Yunus, head of the Baku-based Institute for Peace and Democracy, had been held in detention since July 2014 before her release in December. She was sentenced to 8-1/2 years in jail last August.

Her husband, who was sentenced to seven years, was released from prison on Nov. 12. They were convicted of treason, espionage and tax evasion in a case that human rights groups say was part of a campaign to muzzle dissent.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler

