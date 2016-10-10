FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Azimut to merge Brazil asset managers Quest, Legan: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 10, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Azimut to merge Brazil asset managers Quest, Legan: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Italian money manager Azimut Holding SpA (AZMT.MI) is close to announcing the combination of Brazilian units AZ Quest Investimentos Ltda and AZ Legan Asset Management Ltda, two people with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The combined firm could have about 4.3 billion reais ($1.3 billion) in assets under management, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the deal remains private. The transaction could be announced as early as Monday, the people said.

Representatives from Azimut in Brazil declined to comment.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.