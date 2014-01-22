FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Xigduo approved in Europe
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 22, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Xigduo approved in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said European regulators had approved Xigduo for type 2 diabetes, in what was the first green light for a fixed dose combination of a SGLT2 inhibitor and metformin.

The drug combines in a twice daily tablet Forxiga, a SGLT2 inhibitor that reduces the reabsorption of excess glucose, and metformin, a standard in treating the condition.

Xigduo was developed by the alliance in diabetes therapy between the British company and Bristol-Myers Squibb, the companies said on Wednesday. AstraZeneca will take full control of the unit later this quarter.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.