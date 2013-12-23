FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Air plane wing clips building in Johannesburg
December 23, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

British Air plane wing clips building in Johannesburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A British Airways plane bound for London clipped its wing on a nearby building as it was preparing to take off from Johannesburg on Sunday, South Africa’s airports authority said.

The Boeing 747-400 carrying about 180 passengers was taxiing on the runway at O.R. Tambo International when its wing hit the building, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said in a statement on Monday.

No one on the plane was hurt, but four ground employees who were in the building sustained minor injuries, ACSA said.

The aircraft has been since moved and operations have not been disrupted, ACSA said, adding an investigation was underway.

Photos posted on social media site Twitter showed a brick building with what appeared to be an aircraft wing lodged in its top floor.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa

