FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAA to sell Stansted Airport after dropping legal appeal
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 20, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

BAA to sell Stansted Airport after dropping legal appeal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British airport operator BAA on Monday said it would proceed with the sale of London’s Stansted airport after deciding not to challenge a Competition Commission (CC) ruling forcing it to sell the airport.

BAA’s challenge to the CC ruling was rejected by Britain’s Court of Appeal last month and it was expected to take the case to Britain’s Supreme Court.

“Having carefully considered the Court of Appeal’s recent ruling, BAA has decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court and is now proceeding with the sale of Stansted airport,” BAA said in a statement.

The sale of Stansted, which handled 18 million passengers last year, is part of a drive by Britain’s competition regulator to loosen BAA’s grip on the UK airports market.

Single runway Stansted, which is predominantly a low-cost leisure and holiday airport, is based 50 kilometers northeast of central London and is the fourth busiest airport in the UK.

Spain’s Ferrovial (FER.MC) is BAA’s largest shareholder with a 40 percent stake and heads an ownership consortium made up of Qatar Holding, GIC Special Investments, Alinda Capital Partners and Britania Airport Partners.

Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.