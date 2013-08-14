FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former 'Bachelor' contestant dies after apparent suicide attempt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 14, 2013 / 9:12 PM / in 4 years

Former 'Bachelor' contestant dies after apparent suicide attempt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gia Allemand, a former contestant on ABC’s reality dating show “The Bachelor,” died on Wednesday in New Orleans after an apparent suicide attempt, her representative said.

Allemand, a 29-year-old model and dance instructor, was rushed to the University Hospital in New Orleans on Monday after her boyfriend, NBA basketball player Ryan Anderson, found her unconscious at her home from an apparent suicide attempt, her representative Penelope Jean said in a statement.

She was taken off life support on Wednesday, “due to a critical loss of brain and organ function,” her representative added. Allemand’s mother and Anderson were by her side at the time of her death.

Allemand was a contestant on season 14 of “The Bachelor,” competing with 24 other women to date pilot Jake Pavelka, and was known for her bubbly personality.

She was one of the three finalists on the top-rated show for ABC, and went on to participate in the Disney-owned network’s 2010 “Bachelor” spinoff, “Bachelor Pad.”

“It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our good friend Gia Allemand. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her,” Chris Harrison, the host of “The Bachelor,” tweeted on Wednesday.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.