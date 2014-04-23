FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Contestant of ABC TV's 'The Bachelorette' dies in Utah accident
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 23, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

Contestant of ABC TV's 'The Bachelorette' dies in Utah accident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A contestant on the upcoming season of ABC’s reality TV show “The Bachelorette” has died, the program’s producers said on Wednesday.

Eric Hill had been in a coma after suffering injuries in a paragliding accident in Utah on Sunday, according to People magazine, citing Hill’s family.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our friend, Eric Hill,” Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show for Walt Disney’s ABC network, said in a statement.

“Eric inspired us every day with his passion, his courage and his adventurous spirit, and for that we are very thankful,” the statement added.

Hill was injured after his parachute collapsed, People said. The magazine said he was 31.

In February 2013, Hill had begun an attempt to travel to every country in the world in fewer than 1,200 days. According to Hill’s website, he had visited more than 25 countries.

Hill grew up in Citrus Heights, California, near Sacramento and graduated from Utah’s Brigham Young University with a degree in human biology, his website said.

The upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” in which a woman chooses a possible husband from a group of 25 men, is set to air next month.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.