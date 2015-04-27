Factbox: Malaysia's former world number one Lee Chong Wei

(Reuters) - Factbox on badminton player Lee Chong Wei, who was handed a backdated eight-month ban on Monday after failing a dope test:

EARLY DAYS

Born on Oct 21, 1982 in Bagan Serai, Perak, Lee was a 10-year-old student when he started playing badminton.

Lee grew up admiring former world number one Sun Jun of China.

He made his international debut at the 2000 Asian Junior Championships.

Lee has been a member of Malaysia’s national team since

1999.

CAREER

Lee won silver medals at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics -- going down to Lin Dan in both finals.

His two silver medals make him the most successful Malaysian in Olympic history.

He was conferred the title “Dato” after his silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It also earned him a lifetime monthly pension.

He has won two silver medals and a bronze at the world championships.

Lee was part of the silver medal-winning Malaysian team at the 2014 Thomas Cup.

He won the silver at the 2010 Asian Games.

Lee is a four-times Commonwealth Games gold medalist -- two each in singles and men’s team events.

Lee, who won 55 titles, was named the BWF Player of the Year awards four times -- in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

The Malaysian may have won more but for his great rival Lin Dan. Lee has a 9-22 record against his Chinese opponent.

Lee was provisionally suspended by the Badminton World Federation in November last year after adverse analytical finding.

PERSONAL

He speaks English, Chinese and Malay.

Lee married former team mate Wong Mew Choo in 2012 and they have a son.

His autobiography “Dare To Be A Champion” was released in

2012.

Lee ranks winning the silver medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics as his most memorable sporting achievements.

Lee’s ultimate sporting ambition was to win the Olympic gold medal.

He said last April he intended to play on until the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.