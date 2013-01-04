Indonesia offers cash incentives to boost badminton performance

(Reuters) - Indonesia will offer badminton players higher pay packages to encourage better performances but the incentive will come with a clamp down on discipline at the national training center, the head of the country’s association said.

Gita Wirjawan, the newly appointed president of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI), has promised sweeping changes in how the popular sport will be run in the country.

Previously, the PBSI would divide 50 percent of sponsorship money among the players but now they stood to earn more.

“In the new scheme, athletes will get more,” Wirjawan was quoted as saying by the Jakarta Globe newspaper on Friday.

“As an example, they will get 90 percent of the contract value while PBSI gets 10 percent. I will get another source to pay official and coaching staff salaries.”

Wirjawan, Indonesia’s minister of trade, has given new development director Rexy Mainaky full authority to assess performance and prepare a list of players who will train at the national camp at Cipayung in East Jakarta.

“He (Rexy) has developed a business plan and arranged the budget to support his plan. I approved it and the finance department has to support him. No questions,” he said.

”There will be new faces in the coaching staff. Basri Yusuf will lead regional development. He has a good record as the Singapore national team head coach.

“Rexy called other former players abroad to return to Indonesia. We will also give opportunities to those outside the training camp who perform well.”

The PBSI will also keep a strict vigil on player discipline at the national training center.

“In the old days, they could leave the camp after midnight and return home in the morning. That won’t happen again,” Wirjawan added.

“I will install CCTV in the camp. The security officers will be given their orders, and I asked Rexy to live in Cipayung.”