Thai player attacks former partner in court brawl
July 22, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Thai player attacks former partner in court brawl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bodin Issara’s on-court punch-up with his former doubles partner Maneepong Jongjit during Sunday’s Canada Open final is being investigated by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

“The men’s doubles final ended ... with a black card being issued to Thailand pair, Bodin Issara and Pakkawat Vilailak, who were disqualified,” the BWF said in a statement on Monday.

“The events surrounding the conclusion of this match will be thoroughly investigated by the BWF... and this matter will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee.”

Trouble broke out in the tie between two Thai pairs after Maneepong and Nipitphon Puangpuapech bagged the first game. At the change of ends Maneepong hit Bodin with his badminton racquet following a heated verbal exchange.

Bodin retaliated by chasing down Maneepong to a neighboring court and rugby-tackled him to the ground before punching him several times.

After officials pulled apart the pair, Bodin and Vilailak were disqualified from the final.

Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Justin Palmer

