Malaysian Lee's smash recognized as fastest
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Malaysian Lee's smash recognized as fastest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Badminton - 2016 Badminton Asia Championships - Men's singles final - Wuhan, China 1/5/16. Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia poses with trophy and medal after beating Chen Long of China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

(Reuters) - Former world number Lee Chong Wei’s 408 kilometers per hour missile at last year’s Hong Kong Open has been recognized as the most powerful smash in badminton since September, close to the top speed clocked by the fastest production car in the world.

Currently ranked number two in the world, Lee’s smash topped the list, according to data supplied by Hawk-Eye Innovations, which provides instant-review services at major tournaments.

Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen was marginally behind Lee with a 407 kph missile in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open this year.

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, the second-ranked in women’s badminton, is not too far behind and clocked 372kph in the semi-finals of the same tournament in Malaysia.

Five-time world champion Lin Dan of China recorded a 401 kph smash on his way to victory in the 2015 Japan Open.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
