FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says EADS-BAE tie-up would strengthen firm
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Airbus says EADS-BAE tie-up would strengthen firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A combination of EADS EAD.PA and BAE Systems (BAES.L) would strengthen Airbus and would not affect its daily operations, the chief executive of the planemaker said.

“Airbus welcomes the news of a possible business combination of EADS and BAE Systems,” Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“Such a combination would strengthen EADS and BAE Systems - thereby making Airbus part of a stronger company overall,” he said, adding that any deal would not affect Airbus’ organization, product plans, manufacturing or future strategies.

BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) in sales and contend with defense cutbacks in Europe and the United States.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.