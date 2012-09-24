Cameron spoke to Merkel, Hollande on BAE-EADS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron has held talks with French and German leaders in an attempt to ensure UK interests are protected if a $64 billion proposed merger between BAE Systems (BAES.L) and EADS EAD.PA goes ahead, his spokesman said.

“Given the nature of the companies’ activities the government will clearly have some involvement and we need to ensure that the UK’s public interest is properly protected,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

“We are talking to the companies to ensure that that is the case,” the spokesman said. “The prime minister spoke to Chancellor (Angela) Merkel on Friday night and has spoken to President (Francois) Hollande this morning.”

Cameron’s spokesman added that Cameron had yet to raise the issue with U.S. President Barack Obama.

The government is in talks with the British defense contractor and the European aerospace group about its plans for UK jobs should the deal go through. BAE’s UK workforce currently stands at 35,000, while EADS has around 15,000 employees in the UK.

EADS and BAE Systems announced earlier this month that they were in advanced talks over a mega-merger to create an industry giant, in what would be the biggest shake-up in Europe’s aerospace and defense sector in more than a decade.